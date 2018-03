BRIEF-Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army's Training and Maintenance Program

March 20 (Reuters) - Cubic Corp:

* CUBIC CORP - CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BILLION CONTRACT​

* CUBIC CORP - ‍CUBIC WILL RECEIVE MORE THAN $185 MILLION AS PART OF CONTRACT​

* CUBIC CORP - ‍LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR​

* CUBIC CORP - ‍CUBIC WILL BEGIN ITS FIVE-MONTH PHASE-IN WITH FULL PERFORMANCE ANTICIPATED TO COMMENCE IN OCTOBER 31, 2018​