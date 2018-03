March 29 (Reuters) - Cubigo:

* CUBIGO ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO THE UNITED STATES, STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LYFT

* SAYS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LYFT, WHOSE API WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO CUBIGO PLATFORM

* SAYS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO U.S. RESULTING FROM $4.5 MILLION IN VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDING Source text for Eikon: