BRIEF-Cucinelli Expects Impact Of Coronavirus Mainly In Q2 - CEO

May 7 (Reuters) - Brunello Cucinelli SpA:

* Q1 NET REVENUES AT 156.7 MILLION EUROS, -2.3% AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES (ADDS PERIOD)

* ON COVID-19, CO ENVISAGES A PROGRESSIVE AND MARKED RECOVERY COMPARED TO FIRST SIX MONTHS

* GREAT ATTENTION TO PLANNING OF 2021-2022 FOR WHICH WE ENVISAGE BUOYANT AND SIZEABLE RECOVERY OF BUSINESS

* MAINTAIN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PROGRAM FOR EVERYTHING RELATED TO DISTRIBUTION AND PRODUCTION

* CEO SAYS ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL IMPACT OF PANDEMIC IS EXPECTED MAINLY IN SECOND QUARTER

* CEO SAYS SECOND QUARTER SALES SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY CLOSURE OF STILL SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF BOUTIQUES