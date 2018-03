March 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Brunello Cucinelli Chief Executive tells analysts in post-results conference call:

* GROUP’S IDEA IS TO KEEP OPENING 3-5 NEW STORES EACH YEAR

* INVESTMENTS IN NEXT THREE YEARS MAINLY COMMERCIAL, FROM 2020 GROUP WILL HAVE TO START THINKING ABOUT WIDENING HEADQUARTERS

* “HAPPY” IF GROUP ABLE TO KEEP LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH AT 4 PERCENT IN COMING YEARS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)