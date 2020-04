April 9 (Reuters) - Brunello Cucinelli SpA:

* Q1 NET REVENUES EUR 156.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 160.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES TO NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* ON COVID-19, EMERGENCY WILL MAKE IT IMPOSSIBLE TO FULLY ACHIEVE ECONOMIC OBJECTIVES SET FOR 2020

* CEO SAYS IN LAST QUARTER OF YEAR WE WILL RECONSIDER DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION ON 2019 PROFITS, IN THE EVENT OF A REBALANCING OF GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONTEXT AND WITH POSITIVE BUSINESS PROSPECTS FOR 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)