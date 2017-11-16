FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cue Biopharma announces collaboration with Merck
November 16, 2017 / 1:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Cue Biopharma announces collaboration with Merck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cue Biopharma

* ‍Cue Biopharma says a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Merck

* Cue Biologics platform will be leveraged to develop biologics engineered to selectively modulate disease-relevant T cell subsets​

* Says specific financial arrangements are not being disclosed​

* Says will receive an up-front payment​

* Eligible to earn up to $374 million in research, regulatory & commercial milestone payments in addition to tiered royalties on sales​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Cue Biopharma]

