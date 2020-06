June 26 (Reuters) - Cue Biopharma Inc:

* CUE BIOPHARMA- ON JUNE 24, ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO LICENSE AGREEMENT TO ITS LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MIL 21E, LLC DATED JAN. 19, 2018

* CUE BIOPHARMA- PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT THE TERM OF THE LICENSE WAS EXTENDED TO JUNE 14, 2022

* CUE BIOPHARMA- PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, MONTHLY RENTAL RATE FOR THE LAST 14 MONTHS OF THE LICENSE TERM WAS INCREASED FROM $297,495 TO $375,174