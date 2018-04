April 30 (Reuters) - Cue Biopharma Inc:

* CUE BIOPHARMA INC - ON APRIL 30, 2018, GARY SCHUMAN RESIGNED AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY - SEC FILING

* CUE BIOPHARMA INC - KERRI-ANN MILLAR, WHO IS BEING PROMOTED FROM CONTROLLER TO VP, FINANCE, WILL SUCCEED SCHUMAN AS CO'S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER