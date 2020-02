Feb 10 (Reuters) - Cue Biopharma Inc:

* CUE BIOPHARMA - ON FEB 10, ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH DANIEL PASSERI, CO’S CEO

* CUE BIOPHARMA - UNDER AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT, TERM OF DANIEL PASSERI'S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2UD8xgl) Further company coverage: