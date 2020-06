June 15 (Reuters) - Cue Biopharma Inc:

* CUE BIOPHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON ONGOING PHASE 1 TRIAL EVALUATING CUE-101 IN RECURRENT/METASTATIC HEAD AND NECK CANCER

* CUE BIOPHARMA INC - PATIENT ENROLLMENT AND DATA GENERATION REMAIN ON SCHEDULE FOR CUE-101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: