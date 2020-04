BRIEF-Cue Biopharma Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement With Merck

April 20 (Reuters) - Cue Biopharma Inc:

* CUE BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH MERCK TO EVALUATE CUE-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR HPV+ RECURRENT/METASTATIC HEAD AND NECK CANCER

* CUE BIOPHARMA INC - CUE BIOPHARMA WILL CONDUCT A PHASE 1 STUDY, KEYNOTE-A78

* CUE BIOPHARMA INC - KEYNOTE-A78 WILL BE CONDUCTED IN PARALLEL WITH ONGOING PHASE 1 MONOTHERAPY STUDY OF CUE-101 POST FIRST-LINE TREATMENT

* CUE BIOPHARMA - EARLY MONOTHERAPY PK DATA FROM FIRST TWO DOSING COHORTS DEMONSTRATES DOSE-RELATED DRUG EXPOSURE CONSISTENT WITH PRECLINICAL MODELING

* CUE BIOPHARMA INC - CUE BIOPHARMA EXPECTS TO REPORT INITIAL PHARMACODYNAMIC DATA FROM PHASE 1 MONOTHERAPY PORTION OF STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2020