FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CUI Global sees Q3 2017 revenue $21 million to $22 million
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-CUI Global sees Q3 2017 revenue $21 million to $22 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CUI Global Inc

* CUI Global reports preliminary estimated third quarter 2017 financial results; announces launch of proposed public offering of common stock

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $21 million to $22 million

* CUI Global Inc - ‍Intends to offer and sell $15 million of its shares of common stock in an underwritten registered public offering​

* CUI Global Inc sees ‍Q3 EBITDA in range of negative $1.1 million to negative $1.4 million​

* Q3 revenue view $22.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.