BRIEF-CUI Global sees Q3 2017 revenue $21 million to $22 million

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CUI Global Inc
* CUI Global reports preliminary estimated third quarter 2017 financial results; announces launch of proposed public offering of common stock
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $21 million to $22 million
* CUI Global Inc - Intends to offer and sell $15 million of its shares of common stock in an underwritten registered public offering
* CUI Global Inc sees Q3 EBITDA in range of negative $1.1 million to negative $1.4 million
* Q3 revenue view $22.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: