Dec 14 (Reuters) - Cullinan Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE 1.01 BILLION RAND VERSUS 1.04 BILLION RAND

* OUR OVERALL VIEW FOR 2018 IS MIXED

* LOOKING AHEAD TO 2018, SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS PLANNED FOR OUR COACH FLEET

* WE WILL CONTINUE TO LOOK FOR ACQUISITIONS IN TOURISM, LEISURE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES SECTORS

* FY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 11.70 CENTS VERSUS 8.66 CENTS