Sept 22 (Reuters) - CULLINAN HOLDINGS LTD:

* A SUBSIDIARY OF TRAVEL CORP, WHICH OWNS ABOUT 97 PCT STAKE IN CO, CONSIDERING MAKING AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE SHARES IN CO NOT HELD BY IT​

* ‍POTENTIAL OFFER FOR A CONSIDERATION OF 130 CENTS PER SHARE, PAYABLE IN CASH​

* ‍CONSIDERATION IS EQUAL TO HIGHEST PRICE PAID BY ALPINE FOR AN ORDINARY SHARE IN COMPANY IN LAST THREE MONTHS​