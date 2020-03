BRIEF-Culp Expects Coronavirus Outbreak To Not Have A Greater Than Anticipated Impact On Co's Operations In Q4

March 4 (Reuters) - Culp Inc:

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q3 SALES $72 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $73.1 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECTATIONS FOR Q4 ASSUME CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DOES NOT HAVE A GREATER THAN ANTICIPATED IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS

* CURRENTLY, HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION IN OUR CHINA OPERATIONS OR SUPPLY CHAIN DUE TO VIRUS

* EXPECT OVERALL SALES TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2020 COMPARED WITH Q4 OF LAST YEAR

* EXPECT MATTRESS FABRICS SALES TO BE SLIGHTLY DOWN IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2020 COMPARED WITH Q4 OF LAST YEAR

* EXPECTS TO REPORT PRE-TAX INCOME FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OF 2020 IN RANGE OF $1.9 MILLION TO $2.4 MILLION

* REE CASH FLOW FOR FISCAL 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE MODERATELY DOWN AS COMPARED TO LAST YEAR’S RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: