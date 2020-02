BRIEF-Culp Sees Q3 Profitability To Be Significantly Down For The Mattress Fabrics Segment

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Culp Inc:

* CULP ANNOUNCES REVISED EXPECTATIONS, ANTICIPATED NON-CASH INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES, FOR Q3 FISCAL 2020

* CULP - BASED ON UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY RESULTS, CO EXPECTS PRE-TAX LOSS (GAAP) TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $5.4 MILLION TO $5.1 MILLION FOR Q3

* CULP -BASED ON UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY RESULTS, CO SEES Q3 ADJUSTED PRE-TAX INCOME (NON-GAAP) IN RANGE OF $2.2 MILLION- $2.5 MILLION

* CULP - Q3 PROFITABILITY IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE MODERATELY DOWN FOR THE UPHOLSTERY FABRICS SEGMENT

* CULP - Q3 PROFITABILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN FOR THE MATTRESS FABRICS SEGMENT

* CULP - EXPECTS TO RECORD NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $13.6 MILLION IN QUARTER

* CULP - POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS IS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE REASONABLY AT THIS POINT

* CULP - UPDATED Q4 EXPECTATIONS REFLECT UNCERTAIN BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT RELATED TO ONGOING TRADE AND HEALTH ISSUES PRIMARILY RELATED TO ASIA

* CULP - PROJECTS MATTRESS FABRICS SALES FOR Q4 TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD