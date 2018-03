BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals- Entered Agreement With Gastro-Entero Logic To Acquire Assets Associated With Omeclamox((Reg))-Pak

March 16 (Reuters) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS-ON MARCH 13, ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH GASTRO-ENTERO LOGIC, LLC TO ACQUIRE ASSETS ASSOCIATED WITH OMECLAMOX -PAK

* CUMBERLAND - HAS REMOVED OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE GEL WITH ROYALTY PAYMENTS BASED ON GROSS MARGIN AS WELL AS FEES FOR OVERSEEING PRODUCT’S MANUFACTURING

* CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS IS NOW RESPONSIBLE FOR MAINTAINING FDA APPROVAL AND FOR OVERSEEING OMECLAMOX -PAK 'S PACKAGING - SEC FILING