BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc - Initiative Designed To Help Address Potential Antibiotic Shortages

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES INITIATIVE TO EXPAND AVAILABILITY OF VIBATIV® TO TREAT HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED & VENTILATOR-ASSOCIATED PNEUMONIA RESULTING FROM CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS

* CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INITIATIVE DESIGNED TO HELP ADDRESS POTENTIAL ANTIBIOTIC SHORTAGES

* CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CRISIS INCLUDES SPECIAL SUPPLY ARRANGEMENTS FOR U.S. HOSPITALS

* CUMBERLAND PHARMA - FINANCIAL ARRANGEMENTS BEING OFFERED BY CUMBERLAND INCLUDE EXTENDED PAYMENT TERMS FOR DIRECT ACCOUNT PURCHASES OF VIBATIV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: