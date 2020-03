March 18 (Reuters) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS 17% REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE FULL YEAR 2019

* RECEIVED FDA APPROVAL FOR REDITREX

* CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS - INITIATED NEW IFETROBAN CLINICAL PROGRAM

* CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: