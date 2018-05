Cummins Inc:

* CUMMINS AND JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP

* CUMMINS INC - CO, ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE TO FORM 50:50 JV AFTER CUMMINS PURCHASED NAVISTAR’S 50 PERCENT EQUITY OF JAC-NAVISTAR DIESEL ENGINE CO

* CUMMINS - NEW JV WILL CONTINUE OPERATIONS AT MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HEFEI