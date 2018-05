BRIEF-Cummins Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.96

May 1 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc:

* CUMMINS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; RAISES OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.96

* Q1 REVENUE $5.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.19 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.93 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FULL YEAR REVENUES EXPECTED TO INCREASE 10 TO 14 PERCEN

* FULL YEAR EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 15.4 PERCENT TO 15.8 PERCENT OF SALES

* Q1 DILUTED EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.47 AS A RESULT OF DISCRETE TAX CHARGES

* Q1 DILUTED EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.87 REFLECTING COST OF A PRODUCT CAMPAIGN

* CUMMINS - EXCLUDING IMPACT OF Q1 CHARGE FOR PRODUCT CAMPAIGN, FULL YEAR EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 16.2 PERCENT TO 16.6 PERCENT