BRIEF-Cummins Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $3.41

April 28 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.41

* Q1 REVENUE $5.0 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $4.88 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.17 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, IS NOT PROVIDING REVENUE OR PROFITABILITY GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* CUMMINS - DOES EXPECT SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO Q2 RESULTS DUE TO DISRUPTIONS ACROSS CUSTOMER AND SUPPLIER OPERATIONS AND LOWER END MARKET DEMAND

* PLANNING FOR WEAK DEMAND LEVELS TO PERSIST FOR SOME TIME

* LOWERING 2020 TARGETED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY MORE THAN 25 PERCENT AS COMPARED TO 2019