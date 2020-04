BRIEF-Cummins Takes Actions In Response To Covid-19 Impact

April 3 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc:

* CUMMINS TAKES ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* CUMMINS INC - REDUCTION OF 50 PERCENT IN SALARY OF CEO

* CUMMINS INC - REDUCTION OF 25 PERCENT IN DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

* CUMMINS INC - REDUCTION IN SALARY FOR ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES IN UNITED STATES OF BETWEEN 10 AND 25 PERCENT AND A REDUCTION IN WORKING HOURS

* CUMMINS INC - REDUCTIONS IN PAY ARE INTENDED TO BE A TEMPORARY MEASURE, WILL REASSESS PROGRAM AT END OF Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: