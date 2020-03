March 30 (Reuters) - Carnival PLC:

* CUNARD ANNOUNCES PAUSE TO VOYAGES UNTIL MAY 15, 2020

* CUNARD - HAS MADE DECISION TO TAKE PREVENTATIVE MEASURE OF EXTENDING SUSPENSION OF ALL VOYAGES FROM APRIL 11 UP TO AND INCLUDING MAY 15, 2020

* CUNARD - FOR ALL GUESTS IMPACTED BY TEMPORARY SUSPENSION, CO WILL PROVIDE A 125% FUTURE CRUISE CREDIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: