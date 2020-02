Feb 6 (Reuters) - Curaleaf Holdings Inc:

* CURALEAF GRANTED FINAL LICENSE APPROVAL FOR CANNABIS DISPENSARY IN WARE, MASSACHUSETTS

* CURALEAF HOLDINGS- HOPES TO SCHEDULE POST-FINAL INSPECTIONS SOON TO OPEN ADULT USE LOCATION, WHICH WILL BE LOCATED AT 124 WEST STREET, BY EARLY MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: