Feb 7 (Reuters) - Curando Nordic AB:

* UNIT AGILIT SVENSKA AB RENEWS COOPERATION WITH MEDHELP AB

* THE AGREEMENT EXPIRES ON DEC 31, 2022 AND IS THEN EXTENDED AUTOMATICALLY BY 12 MONTHS IF NOT TERMINATED

* THE RENEWED AGREEMENT ENTAILS AN EXTENSION FROM TWO HEALTH CENTERS UP TO 255 HEALTH CLINICS IN THE STOCKHOLM REGION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)