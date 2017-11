Nov 9 (Reuters) - CURASAN AG:

* 9-MONTH :NET SALES INCREASED BY 5 PERCENT TO EUR 4.73 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR 4.51 M)​

* 9-MONTH EBITDA AT EUR -1.87 MILLION WERE 14 PERCENT DOWN ON PREVIOUS YEAR (9M 2016: EUR -1.64 M)​

* ‍AT EUR -2.91 MILLION, 9-MONTH NET INCOME WAS 38 PERCENT LOWER (9M 2016: EUR -2.11 M)​

* ‍SECOND TRANCHE OF CAPITAL INCREASE SHORTLY BEFORE IMPLEMENTATION​ Source text for Eikon: