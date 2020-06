June 26 (Reuters) - CURASAN AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT CURASAN AG AND DONAU INVEST, VIENNA, AGREED ON RESTRUCTURING CONCEPT BY INSOLVENCY PLAN

* CONCLUDED BINDING INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH DONAU INVEST BETEILIGUNGS GES. M.B.H., VIENNA, FOR FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING OF COMPANY WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF INSOLVENCY PLAN

* ESSENTIAL COMPONENT OF INSOLVENCY PLAN IS CAPITAL REDUCTION TO PROBABLY EUR 0 AND SUBSEQUENT CASH CAPITAL INCREASE