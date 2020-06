BRIEF-Curasan Announces Loss Of More Than Half Of Share Capital

June 17 (Reuters) - CURASAN AG:

* ANNOUNCES THAT IT MUST BE ASSUMED AT ITS BEST JUDGMENT THAT A LOSS OF MORE THAN HALF OF SHARE CAPITAL HAS OCCURRED

* THIS LOSS IS MAINLY DUE TO OPERATING LOSSES, AGGRAVATED BY CORONA PANDEMIC.

* A LOSS OF HALF OF EQUITY CAPITAL TRIGGERS A STATUTORY OBLIGATION UNDER SECTION 92 (1) OF GERMAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT (AKTG) TO INVITE SHAREHOLDERS TO A GENERAL MEETING WITHOUT DELAY

* DUE TO CURRENT INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS, THERE IS NO NEED FOR A GENERAL MEETING TO BE CONVENED