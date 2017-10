Oct 4 (Reuters) - CURASAN AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: CURASAN AG DECIDES TO INCREASE CAPITAL IN TWO TRANCHES

* 1.8 MILLION NEW SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED BY STRATEGIC INVESTOR AS AGREED

* ‍THROUGH FIRST TRANCHE OF CAPITAL INCREASE, CURASAN AG GENERATES GROSS PROCEEDS OF AROUND EUR 2.7 MILLION​

* DECIDED TO INCREASE VOLUME OF CAPITAL INCREASE AGREED ON 4 SEPTEMBER 2017 TO EUR 4.1 MILLION

‍SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR 2.28 MILLION NEW SHARES EXERCISED​