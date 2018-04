BRIEF-Curasan FY EBITDA Negative At EUR -2.2 Mln

April 26 (Reuters) - CURASAN AG:

* NET SALES INCREASE BY 4.5 PERCENT TO EUR 6.8 MILLION IN 2017

* FY GROSS SALES RISE BY 3.9 PERCENT TO EUR 7.2 MILLION

* FY EBITDA WERE NEGATIVE AT EUR -2.2 MILLION (2016: EUR -2,1 MILLION)

* EXPECTS NET SALES OF EUR 8.4 TO 8.7 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* SEES SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED BUT STILL NEGATIVE EBITDA IN RANGE EUR -1.0 TO -1.4 MILLION (2017: EUR -2.2 MILLION)

* EXPECTS TO REACH CASH BREAK-EVEN POINT IN Q4 OF 2018 AND AN OVERALL POSITIVE RESULT IN 2019