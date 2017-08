BRIEF-Curasan issues profit warning due to expected tax payment for 2008

June 22 (Reuters) - CURASAN AG:

* PROFIT WARNING DUE TO EXPECTED TAX PAYMENT FOR 2008

* IN Q2 OF 2017, THEREFORE, COMPANY WILL RECORD THIS RISK ACCORDINGLY, WHICH WILL WEIGH GROUP NET PROFIT AFTER TAX

* ‍FOLLOWING TALKS WITH FINANCIAL AUTHORITIES IN CONTEXT OF A TAX AUDIT CARRIED OUT SINCE 2013, THAT TAX CHARGES OF UP TO EUR 800 THOUSAND WILL BE RAISED AGAINST COMPANY​

* ‍THIS RELATES TO DENTAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES ALREADY SOLD IN 2008 TO RIEMSER PHARMA GMBH AND THEIR VALUATION​

* EARNINGS GUIDANCE RANGE IS UNLIKELY TO BE ACHIEVED WITH REGARD TO NET RESULT

* ‍STICKS TO ITS 2017 SALES INCREASE EXPECTATION. OPERATING BUSINESS IS NOT AFFECTED BY SPECIAL CHARGE​