BRIEF-Curasan Opening Of Insolvency Proceedings On Assets

June 3 (Reuters) - CURASAN AG:

* OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS ON THE ASSETS OF CURASAN AG

* SAYS ON 1 JUNE 2020 LOCAL COURT ASCHAFFENBURG HAS OPENED INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS ON ASSETS OF CURASAN AG

* CURRENT SOLE MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD DR. ALEXANDER BARATTA WILL REMAIN CEO OF COMPANY

* DATE FOR CREDITORS’ MEETING IN FORM OF REPORT AND AUDIT DATE IS SET FOR TUESDAY, 14 JULY 2020

* BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF COMPANY WILL BE CONTINUED IN FULL AS BEFORE

* ISSUER HAS RECEIVED OFFERS FROM INVESTORS WHICH ARE BEING NEGOTIATED