BRIEF-Curetis Begins Offering CE-IVD Test Kit For Coronavirus In Europe

March 16 (Reuters) - CURETIS NV:

* CURETIS BEGINS OFFERING BGI’S CE-IVD RAPID TEST KIT FOR CORONAVIRUS IN EUROPE

* RAPID REAL-TIME PCR TEST ALLOWS TESTING FOR SARS-COV2 IN ONLY A FEW HOURS

* TEST KIT INCLUDES ALL NECESSARY REAGENTS AND CONTROLS TO TEST UP TO 48 PATIENTS IN JUST A FEW HOURS

* TEST KIT TO BE MADE AVAILABLE VIA CURETIS’ EUROPEAN SALES CHANNELS

* TEST KIT COMPATIBLE WITH STANDARD METHODS FOR EXTRACTING VIRUS’ NUCLEIC ACID FROM SAMPLE SUCH AS QIAAMP VIRAL RNA MINI KIT (QIAGEN) AND CAN BE PERFORMED ON STANDARD REAL-TIME PCR INSTRUMENTS

* STRONG SYNERGIES IN OFFERING BGI’S SARS-COV2 TEST ALONGSIDE OUR UNYVERO HPN APPLICATION MAKE IT AN OBVIOUS MOVE TO LEVERAGE OUR SALES CHANNELS TO MAKE CORONAVIRUS TESTING AVAILABLE AS BROADLY AS POSSIBLE IN - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)