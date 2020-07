July 9 (Reuters) - OpGen Inc:

* OPGEN SUBSIDIARY CURETIS GMBH SECURES ACCESS TO ADDITIONAL EUR 5.0 MILLION NON-DILUTIVE DEBT FINANCING TRANCHE FROM EIB

* OPGEN INC - ADDITIONAL TRANCHE WILL ALSO HAVE A FIVE-YEAR TERM TO MATURITY FROM DRAW-DOWN DATE

* OPGEN INC - ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO ALLOW TO CONTINUE EXECUTING ON RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS WITH A FOCUS ON COVID-19 RELATED APPLICATIONS