Aug 15 (Reuters) - CURETIS NV:

* CURETIS PARTNERS WITH BIOTEST TO SUPPORT ACADEMIC PEPPER PENTAGLOBIN® PERITONITIS TRIAL WITH UNYVERO IAI APPLICATION

* ‍TO PROVIDE TESTING SERVICES FOR DIFFERENT SAMPLES FROM UP TO 200 PATIENTS WITH UNYVERO IAI APPLICATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)