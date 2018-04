April 27 (Reuters) - CURETIS NV:

* CURETIS TO RAISE EUR 4.1 MILLION IN EQUITY OFFERING WITH ACCESS TO ADDITIONAL USD 10 MILLION IN EQUITY OVER 36 MONTHS

* COMPANY TO ISSUE 854,166 NEW SHARES AT EUR 4.80 PER SHARE

* PAYMENT FOR OFFER SHARES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 30 APRIL 2018

* DELIVERY EXPECTED ON 2 MAY 2018 OR SHORTLY THEREAFTER