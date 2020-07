BRIEF-Curevac Receives EUR 75 Million Vaccine Financing From European Commission

July 6 (Reuters) - CUREVAC AG:

* EIB AND EUROPEAN COMMISSION PROVIDE CUREVAC WITH A EUR 75 MILLION FINANCING FOR VACCINE DEVELOPMENT AND EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING

* EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK AND CUREVAC SIGN EUR 75 MILLION LOAN AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND LARGE-SCALE PRODUCTION OF VACCINES, INCLUDING CUREVAC’S VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST SARS-COV-2

* EIB LOAN WILL SUPPORT CUREVAC’S ACTIVITIES TO COMPLETE ITS NEW MESSENGER RIBONUCLEIC ACID (MRNA) PRODUCTION FACILITY IN TÜBINGEN, GERMANY

* TRANSACTION IS FINANCED UNDER INFECTIOUS DISEASES FINANCE FACILITY OF HORIZON 2020, EU RESEARCH AND INNOVATION PROGRAMME FOR 2014-2020

* EIB FINANCING WILL BE PROVIDED IN THREE EUR 25 MILLION TRANCHES UPON COMPLETION OF PRE-DEFINED MILESTONES