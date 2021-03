BRIEF-CureVac Says Agreement With Celonic To Manufacture Over 100 Mln Doses Of Co's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV

March 30 (Reuters) - CureVac NV:

* CUREVAC SAYS CELONIC AND CUREVAC ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO MANUFACTURE OVER 100 MILLION DOSES OF CUREVAC’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE, CVNCOV

* MORE THAN 50 MILLION DOSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE PRODUCED BEFORE THE END OF 2021

* CUREVAC SAYS MRNA-BASED VACCINE WILL BE MANUFACTURED AT CELONIC’S STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY IN HEIDELBERG, GERMANY

* CUREVAC SAYS REAFFIRMS EXPECTED OUTPUT CAPACITY OF ITS BROAD EUROPEAN MANUFACTURING NETWORK OF UP TO 300 MILLION DOSES IN 2021 Source text : bit.ly/3frfc7J