June 10 (Reuters) - Curis Inc:

* CURIS ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF IND APPLICATION FOR CI-8993, THE FIRST-IN-CLASS MONOCLONAL ANTI-VISTA ANTIBODY

* CURIS INC - PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 1A/1B STUDY OF CI-8993 IN H2 OF 2020