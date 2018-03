March 22 (Reuters) - Curis Inc:

* CURIS SAYS ON MARCH 21, JAMES DENTZER BECAME CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CFO OF CO - SEC FILING

* CURIS INC - DENTZER BECAME CFO IN CONNECTION WITH ENTRANCE INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT Source text : (bit.ly/2ubSFpq) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)