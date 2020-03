BRIEF-Curis Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2019 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

March 19 (Reuters) - Curis Inc:

* CURIS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.26

* DISCONTINUING FIMEPINOSTAT-VENETOCLAX COMBINATION STUDY

* PRIORITIZING RESOURCES FOR CA-4948 AND CI-8993 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* ENTERED INTO A COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ASPIRE CAPITAL

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES, NET $3.3 MILLION VERSUS $2.8 MILLION

* EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS SHOULD ENABLE CO TO MAINTAIN PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO H2 2020