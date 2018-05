May 14 (Reuters) - CURO Group Holdings Corp:

* CURO ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF PROPOSED SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP - CERTAIN OF CURO’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE OFFERING 5 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK FOR SALE

* CURO GROUP HOLDINGS-SELLING STOCKHOLDERS INTEND TO GRANT UNDERWRITERS 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL 750,000 SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: