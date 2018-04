April 3 (Reuters) - Current Water Technologies Inc:

* CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES APPOINTS BERTAN ATALAY, P.ENG., MBA, AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND DIRECTOR

* ‍IN CONNECTION WITH APPOINTMENT OF ATALAY, EDWARD TSANG, WHO HAS RESIGNED HIS POSITION AS CFO, WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: