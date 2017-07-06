BRIEF-Currie Rose appoints ‍Michael Griffiths CEO

1 Min Read
July 6 (Reuters) - Currie Rose Resources Inc
* Currie Rose Resources Inc.: change of ceo, cfo and corporate address
* Currie Rose Resources Inc - michael griffiths, has assumed additional title of ceo
* Is also pleased to announce appointment of mr. Geoff kritzinger as cfo
* Currie Rose Resources Inc says griffiths, has assumed additional title of ceo, replacing harold smith.
* Currie Rose Resources Inc - appointment of geoff kritzinger as cfo, taking over from gael northey