Aug 15 (Reuters) - CURRO HOLDINGS LTD

* Hy Revenue 24 Pct Up from 872 Mln Rand to 1085 Mln Rand

* HY OPERATIONAL EBITDA UP 24 PCT FROM 259 MLN RAND TO 322 MLN RAND

* No Dividend Was Declared for Period

* HY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 22 PCT TO 26.9 CENTS