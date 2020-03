BRIEF-Curtis Banks Says Covid-19 Outbreak Created Uncertainty On Outlook For Remainder Of Financial Year

March 18 (Reuters) - Curtis Banks Group PLC:

* CURTIS BANKS GRP PLC - FINAL RESULTS

* CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC - FY OPERATING REVENUE INCREASED BY 6% TO £48.9M (2018: £46.1M)

* CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC - FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 11% TO £13.4M (2018: £12.1M)

* CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 8% TO £10.9M (2018: £ 10.1M)

* CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC - FY ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION INCREASED BY 17.3% TO £29.1BN (2018: £24.8BN)

* CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC - FY PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 6.50P (2018: 6.00P)

* CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC - COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS CREATED UNCERTAINTY AS TO OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC - IN 2020 WE EXPECT COMBINATION OF SIPP REVENUE GROWTH AND INTEREST INCOME TO CONTINUE TO ADD TOP LINE GROWTH