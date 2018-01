Jan 9 (Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp:

* CURTISS-WRIGHT AWARDED $86 MILLION CONTRACT TO PROVIDE AEROSPACE INSTRUMENTATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY

* CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP - ‍AWARDED FIVE YEAR IDIQ CONTRACT VALUED AT $86 MILLION BY EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE (AFB) - AIR FORCE TEST CENTER (AFTC)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: