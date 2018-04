April 17 (Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp:

* CURTISS-WRIGHT AWARDED $85 MILLION CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY’S FORD-CLASS AIRCRAFT CARRIER PROGRAM

* CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP - AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION

* CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP - ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022