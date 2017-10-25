BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.43

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp:

* Curtiss-Wright reports third quarter 2017 financial results; raises full-year sales, operating income, operating margin, eps and free cash flow guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $1.43

* Q3 sales $568 million versus i/b/e/s view $539.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Curtiss-Wright corp qtrly ‍new orders of $517 million, up 3%​

* Curtiss-Wright corp quarter end ‍backlog of $2.0 billion increased 5% from december 31, 2016​

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - increasing ‍full-year 2017 sales guidance by $25 million to a new range of $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion​

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - ‍increasing full-year 2017 eps guidance by $0.20 to a new range of $4.65 to $4.75​

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - ‍increasing full-year 2017 free cash flow guidance by $10 million to a new range of $270 to $290 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.55, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S